Guitarist Geoff Whitehorn, known for his work with Procol Harum, Bad Company, Crawler and Roger Chapman, died on November 19, 2026, at the age of 75. The news was reported by the music publication DMME, which said that his death was related to complications from cancer treatment. No independent medical clarification regarding the cause has been published.

Whitehorn was born on August 29, 1951, in London. His professional career began in 1973 with the British jazz-rock band If. The group remained the guitarist’s first major platform, and the following year he released his first solo album, titled “Whitehorn.”

From Crawler and Roger Chapman to Bad Company

In 1976, Whitehorn joined Back Street Crawler, the band formed by Free guitarist Paul Kossoff. Following Kossoff’s death, the lineup continued as Crawler, and Whitehorn took on the difficult role of his successor. During this period, he played and recorded with the band until it disbanded in 1979.

After that, he began nearly a decade of work with Roger Chapman in The Shortlist. The band toured Europe and recorded a number of albums, while Whitehorn established himself as a musician capable of fitting into both progressive rock and a harder-edged live sound.

In 1990 and 1991, he performed with Bad Company’s touring lineup. During this period, the band was led by Paul Rodgers, with whom Whitehorn later continued to work on other projects.

Three decades with Procol Harum

In December 1991, Whitehorn joined the reunited Procol Harum. He remained with the band for approximately 30 years and became its second-longest-serving member after its founder and vocalist Gary Brooker.

The guitarist played on the albums “The Long Goodbye,” “The Well’s on Fire” and “Novum,” as well as on Procol Harum’s live recordings. His playing can be heard in the band’s later period, marked by a combination of symphonic rock, blues and Brooker’s distinctive keyboard parts.

Outside Procol Harum, Whitehorn worked with Roger Daltrey and The Who. In 1996, he performed in concerts based on “Quadrophenia,” and as a studio and live musician he also played with Paul McCartney, Roger Waters, Eric Burdon, Manfred Mann and other artists.

“I’ve never felt restricted in any of the bands I’ve played with,” Whitehorn said in an interview cited by DMME. The publication noted that he continued to perform on stage almost until the end of his life.

Sources: dmme.net