A monument to the Bulgarian alphabet will be officially unveiled in Los Angeles on November 22. The ceremony is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. local time in front of the building of the Bulgarian-American Cultural and Educational Society of California (BACES), in close proximity to Sunset Boulevard.

The bronze monument is the work of Bulgarian sculptor Bronislav Likomanov and stands approximately two meters tall. At the center of the composition is the hand of an educator holding a book. It gradually transforms into a bird in flight, while the first four letters of the alphabet—A, B, V and G—are depicted beneath it. The letters are illuminated at night and are intended as a symbol of the light of knowledge.

The Project Began During the Pandemic

The idea for the monument emerged in 2021 at the initiative of Boyko Hristov, Bulgaria’s consul general in Los Angeles. The project was carried out jointly with the BgFACE Foundation, with the support of the Bulgarian state, donors and representatives of the Bulgarian community. It was funded and built with the voluntary work of Bulgarians living and working in the area.

The sculpture arrived in the United States from Sofia in 2025. Likomanov, who has lived in Los Angeles for years, donated his creative work. He also has professional experience in the Hollywood animation industry, including work for Disney.

“This is recognition of Bulgaria’s greatest contribution to world civilization,” Boyko Hristov said. According to him, the chosen location holds special significance, as generations of Bulgarian immigrants gathered in front of the BACES building for many years. Although it is now rented out, fellow Bulgarians continue to call it “the Bulgarian club.”

Recognition from Los Angeles

The unveiling follows a decision by the Los Angeles City Council in March 2026, which declared March Bulgarian Cultural Heritage Month. The resolution highlights the creation of the Cyrillic alphabet in the ninth century during the First Bulgarian Empire and its continuing cultural influence.

On the same day, the BgFACE Foundation will present its annual awards for contributions to art, culture, education and science. The two events are linked to the Bulgarian community’s efforts to preserve its language and cultural identity and to present Bulgarian heritage to American audiences.

Sources: bntnews.bg, 24chasa.bg, bnrnews.bg