Perperikon and the history of the Second Bulgarian Empire were presented to Bulgarians and Germans in Münster during the cultural forum “A Touch of the Rhodope Mountains”. The event was held on November 7 and 8 at the initiative of Katya Byalkova, chairwoman of the “Little Bulgaria” cultural association in the German city.

Prof. Nikolay Ovcharov spoke about the rock city and the latest discoveries from the archaeological excavations carried out in the summer of 2026. The presentation sparked interest among the audience, who asked questions about the history and significance of Perperikon.

New Book Presented Ahead of Its Official Launch

“The questions keep pouring in, and I realize how important it is to communicate more frequently with our compatriots abroad,” writes Prof. Nikolay Ovcharov.

The book “Life and Death in the Second Bulgarian Empire” was also presented in Münster. It is the third volume in the series “A Panorama of the Second Bulgarian Empire”, which Ovcharov has been creating in recent years.

The Bulgarian community in the German city received the publication before its official presentation in Sofia on November 12, 2026. “In the German city, it arrived literally straight from the printing press,” the author noted. The presentation was followed by a discussion on Bulgarian history.

Music, Books and an Exhibition

The two-day program featured the musicians from the “Tenors” trio. Writer and public figure Lilia Overman presented the book “Icarus Stories of the Spirit: Inspiring Bulgarians”, dedicated to the themes of homeland, belonging and Bulgarian roots outside the country.

Works by artists Valeri Tsvetkov – Valdits, Aleksandar Tsvetkov and Catalina Vasileva were displayed in the conference hall. The works were presented by art expert Yavor Kondov.

Snezhina Marinova, Bulgaria’s consul general in Düsseldorf, also took part. For years, organizer Katya Byalkova has supported the cultural life of Bulgarians in the Münster area, including through an annual folklore festival.

The forum brings together archaeology, history, literature, music and visual art, placing Perperikon at the center of the meeting between the Bulgarian community and the German public.

Sources: trud.bg