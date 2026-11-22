The Sofia Wagner Festival was among the finalists for the 2026 International Opera Awards, but did not receive the distinction in the “Festival” category. The award was presented to the Bregenz Festival during the ceremony at the Theater an der Wien in Vienna.

The Bulgarian event was placed in the same competition group as established international events such as the Monteverdi Festival in Cremona, Garsington Opera, Teatro Nuovo and Prototype. Making it to the finals itself represents international recognition for the work of the Sofia Opera and Ballet and for the consistent development of its Wagner repertoire.

The management of the Sofia Opera described the nomination as recognition not only for the theatre’s team, but also for Bulgarian culture.

“This nomination is a tremendous recognition not only for our team, but also for Bulgarian culture as a whole, and proves that through hard work our country can be a global centre of opera and attract admirers from around the world,”

the theatre said.

New Wagner Production in 2027

The Sofia Opera will continue its programme with a new large-scale project. In 2027, Richard Wagner’s opera “Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg” will be staged in Sofia. The production will be presented in the abridged version prepared by Giacomo Puccini and first performed at Teatro alla Scala in Milan in 1889.

The production will launch the next edition of the Sofia Wagner Festival, scheduled to take place from 28 May to 3 July 2027. The programme will once again include “Der Ring des Nibelungen” – one of the largest-scale and most recognisable projects in the Sofia Opera’s repertoire.

The festival develops the Wagnerian tradition under the direction of Academician Plamen Kartalov. The nomination in Vienna did not bring the award to Bulgaria, but placed the Sofia event in competition alongside some of Europe’s leading opera festivals.

Sources: 24chasa.bg, operawire.com