The 61st Venice Biennale of Art concludes today after 198 days during which Venice hosted exhibitions, installations and national pavilions from 100 countries. The edition opened on May 9 and is being held in the traditional Giardini and Arsenale venues, as well as at other locations across the city. The main exhibition is titled “In Minor Keys” and follows the curatorial concept of Koyo Kouoh, who died in May 2025. Her project was realized posthumously with the support of her family.

This edition will also go down in history for the way the awards were decided. The international jury resigned days before the opening following a dispute over the participation of Russia and Israel. Prior to that, its members had said they would not award prizes to countries whose leaders had been accused by the International Criminal Court of crimes against humanity. The resignation brought an end to the traditional procedure of presenting the “Golden Lion” and “Silver Lion” at the beginning of the forum.

Instead, the organizers established two “Visitors’ Lion” awards – for the best participant in the main exhibition and for the best national presentation. The vote is being conducted among ticket holders who have visited both main exhibition complexes. In its official statement, La Biennale di Venezia said that the forum must remain “a place of truce in the name of art, culture and artistic freedom.”

Bulgaria’s Participation

Bulgaria is represented by the project “Federation of Minor Practices,” curated by Martina Yordanova and featuring artists Veneta Androva, Geri Georgieva, Maria Nalbantova and Rayna Teneva. The pavilion has been designed as a fictional research laboratory for possible forms of post-sovereign political imagination based on care and collectivity.

The exhibition includes four films addressing digital identity, disinformation, the relationship between labor and violence, and environmental care. The content is presented in an interactive environment with elements of a computer game, through which the audience participates in activating the films.

The Controversial Pavilions

Russia returned to the Venice Biennale after a four-year absence with the project “The Tree Is Rooted in the Sky.” However, the national pavilion was accessible only during the press preview days – from May 6 to 8. Its participation prompted institutional reactions and inspections by the Italian Ministry of Culture over concerns related to compliance with the sanctions regime.

Israel is participating with the project “Rose of Nothing,” presented amid political disputes, protests and calls for a boycott. Projects from Ukraine, the Republic of North Macedonia, Serbia, Greece, Romania, Turkey, Albania and Slovenia were also shown as part of the forum, addressing topics such as war, memory, propaganda, displacement, environmental change and the crisis of values.

With the end of the exhibition, the opportunity for visitors to cast their votes for the two new awards also comes to an end. The results of the public vote are expected to replace the traditional jury process in one of the most contentious editions of the Venice Biennale.

Sources: bta.bg, theartnewspaper.com, apnews.com