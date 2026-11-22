French accordionist and composer Frédéric Vial will perform a concert with his trio tonight at the Sredets Cultural Centre in Sofia. The musician will present his own interpretation of jazz, French musette, tango and Brazilian rhythms.

“Frédéric Vial’s music is a journey of sorts between different cultures, traditions and musical worlds,” the hosts say. It brings together classic jazz, the distinctive sound of French musette, the emotional intensity of tango, the temperament of Brazilian rhythms and the lyricism of the Mediterranean.

At the heart of this musical world is the accordion. In Vial’s hands, it combines the intimacy of chamber music with the energy and spontaneity of jazz. In this way, the instrument moves beyond its traditional role and becomes the main vehicle for melody, improvisation and rhythm.

A student of Lucien Galliano

Frédéric Vial was born on 26 May 1977 in Cannes. He studied accordion with Lucien Galliano, the father of Richard Galliano, from whom he gained important musical knowledge.

Over the years, Vial has developed several different formats for his work—a solo project, a duo, a trio and a quartet. He has released more than nine albums and is currently working on creating new music.

The Sofia concert is presented as a meeting between different musical traditions, with the accordion bringing together French urban music, jazz, tango, Brazilian rhythms and Mediterranean lyricism. The concert is part of the cultural programme of the Sredets Cultural Centre.

Sources: bta.bg