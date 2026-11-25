The Central Library of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences will receive 19 rare and valuable books from the family library of BAS Vice President Prof. Emanuel Mutafov. The ceremony will take place at the Academy’s building at 1 “15th November” Street in Sofia, beginning at 11 a.m.

The donation will be accepted by the director of the BAS Central Library, Dr. Silvia Naydenova. Admission to the event is free, but seating is limited.

Books from four generations

The donation ceremony will be preceded by a talk by Prof. Mutafov entitled “On Books as a Family Burden.” In it, he will present the history of the volumes and their connection to prominent members of his family—Stavrophore Economos Dimitar Monov and Prof. Dr. Med. Stefan Mutafov.

The books served four generations of doctors, priests, teachers and scholars. The oldest volume was printed 240 years ago, while the newest dates from 1949.

Orthodoxy, science and education

The books include mathematical formulas, a teaching aid in educational psychology, a corpus in the field of epigraphy, a literary analysis by Academician Ivan Duychev, and a textbook on public speaking, known as homiletics. Most of the donation is connected with the Orthodox tradition.

In his presentation, Prof. Mutafov will address the topics of education, morality, the use of new technologies, the importance of books in shaping personality, and the purpose of maintaining library collections.

The choice of date is also linked to the church commemoration of the memory of St. Clement, Pope of Rome, and St. Clement, Archbishop of Ohrid.

Sources: bta.bg