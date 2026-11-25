Russia is preparing legislative changes that could see foreign films removed from cinema programmes for around half of the year. The bill has been prepared in the State Duma and could enter into force on 1 March 2027, TASS reported.

The proposed changes are part of the law on state support for cinematography. They provide for a quota for national cinema, under which foreign productions would either not be shown during certain periods or would account for only a minimal share of screening time compared with Russian films.

According to the draft, the restriction period will cover around half of each quarter, or approximately 45 days. This would bring the total period subject to restrictions to around 180 days a year. In a report by “Sega”, it is presented as approximately 182 out of a total of 365 days.

Multimillion-ruble fees and 10% of box-office revenue

The quota will be approved no later than 90 days before the start of the respective year, with the participation of Russian organisations in the field of cinema. Contracts for the screening of foreign films concluded in advance will be declared null and void if they fall within a period designated for restricting imported productions.

A distribution permit for a foreign feature film will cost 5 million rubles, while a permit for an animated film will cost 3 million rubles. In addition, distributors will have to allocate 10% of the box-office revenue from foreign films to the development of Russian cinematography. Part of the funds will finance the body that monitors cinema programmes.

Exceptions are provided for films produced in countries belonging to the Eurasian Economic Union – Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The restrictions will also not apply to award-winning films from film festivals included on a list approved by the government, or to films made before 1993.

Film industry calls for revisions

The initiative follows a recommendation by President Vladimir Putin in June 2026 for the priority adoption of legislative changes in support of Russian cinema and to regulate the distribution of foreign films. One of the initiators is the Union of Cinematographers of Russia, headed by Nikita Mikhalkov.

The Association of Cinema Owners supports the goal of developing national cinema but insists that the draft be revised. The organisation warns that Russia’s cinema industry has still not recovered since 2022. “The cinema industry has not recovered since 2022,” the association said, as quoted by TASS.

The new rules will supplement the ideological restrictions already in force. From 1 March 2026, Russia’s Ministry of Culture may refuse permits for films that, according to the authorities, discredit “traditional spiritual and moral values” or promote their rejection. These restrictions also cover online platforms and social networks.