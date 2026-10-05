Ralitsa from "The Bachelor: Love in Paradise" was shown before the corrections (PHOTO)

Photos of Ralitsa from “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise“ from about 10 years ago appeared on social networks and aroused interest among viewers of the format. In the frames, the 30-year-old manicurist is with her natural appearance, before the alleged changes that are discussed in the show.

Ralitsa is from Vidin and has lived in London since she was 19. In the reality format, filmed on the Greek island of Rhodes, she quickly became one of the most courted participants. The interest in her is strong among both the men in the mansion and the viewers of the show.

Participants discussed her appearance

In a conversation with their partners, Stanislava and Gabi discuss what corrections Ralitsa allegedly has. Stanislava, presented in the form as “Mrs. Bulgaria 2018“, states: “She doesn't have one part of her body, natural“.

Gabi claims that Ralitsa has surgical changes on her face and hyaluron in her lips. In the conversation, the two also use offensive qualifications towards the participant, including the claim that she looked like a boy. The statements are part of a conversation between the participants and have not been confirmed by Ralitsa.

Stanislava adds: „What she looks like is a complete mystery!“ The remarks caused a reaction among Ralitsa's fans, who published her older photos as an argument that she had an attractive appearance even before the possible aesthetic procedures.

The publication claims that Ralitsa has silicone implants in her breasts and buttocks, as well as changes to her nose and lips. The participant herself has not publicly indicated where such procedures were performed, and the material does not present her statement confirming or denying the specific allegations.

Interest in Ralitsa remains high and she continues to be among the most discussed participants in „The Bachelor: Love in Paradise“. The old photos drew attention not only to her external change, but also to the way the participants commented on each other's appearance in front of the cameras.

Source: hotarena.net