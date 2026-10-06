Blonde Zlatka showed the exercise for a tight butt

Zlatka Raykova, known as Blonde Zlatka, showed one of the exercises that she includes in her workouts to maintain a tight figure. She demonstrated a Bulgarian squat and explained how the movement can be performed using a stable support at home.

The exercise requires a chair, sofa or bench. One leg is placed on the support, and the other is used to perform a squat. “On a comfortable chair (sofa, bench) you put one leg and squat with the other“, explains Raykova to her followers.

The Bulgarian squat is among the movements that load the legs and gluteal muscles. Raykova not only talked about the exercise, but also showed the way she performs it.

After the demonstration, she headed to the gym. Thus, Raykova emphasized that behind maintaining her figure are perseverance and regular training, and not just shared photos on social networks.

Zlatka Raykova often shows the results of her workouts. In this case, she also shared part of her regimen, placing the Bulgarian squat among the exercises she uses for the legs and buttocks.

Source: marica.bg