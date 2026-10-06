Dara caused a surprise among the coaches and viewers of "The Voice of Bulgaria" after she said during the last episode of the show: "I'm waiting for a new baby to be born, and I have to be home."

Despite the sensational announcement, it turned out that the singer will not become a mother for the first time yet, and her brother Yordan is expecting a second child, and she can't wait to welcome her new nephew.

Her remark caused an immediate reaction from the other coaches. Maria Ilieva got up from her chair and asked: "Is that how you should have told us now?" Medi also exclaimed that there was news on the show before Dara specified that the baby was her brother's.

Dara's older brother - Yordan already has a two-year-old son - Philip. The two also have a younger sister - Monica, who celebrated her 17th birthday in July, shortly after Dara won the "Eurovision".

The confession came in a conversation about 19-year-old Greta from Varna. The young singer impressed the coaches with her performance and turned over all four chairs. She also attracted attention with her interest in cleaning and maintaining the home.

Medi joked that a special cleaning could be organized in front of the stage to win Greta for her team. Dara said that she could spend three hours ironing sheets, and Maria Ilieva admitted that she likes to be clean, but does not like to clean herself. In the end, Greta chose Ivan Lechev's team.