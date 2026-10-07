October 7, 1950 UN approves crossing of 38th parallel in Korea

On October 7, 1950, the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 376 (V), which provided a political basis for UN forces to advance north of the 38th parallel in the Korean War. The resolution was adopted by 47 votes to 5, with 7 abstentions.

The resolution came after the North Korean army invaded South Korea on June 25, 1950. The UN Security Council condemned the invasion and called on North Korean forces to withdraw behind the 38th parallel – the line that divided the peninsula into Soviet and American occupation zones after World War II.

The resolution sets a goal of unification

Resolution 376 (V) is entitled “The Problem of the Independence of Korea“. In it, the General Assembly states that the main goal is the creation of “a unified, independent and democratic government of Korea“. Elections are planned under the auspices of the UN and the participation of representatives from the north and south of the peninsula.

The document also establishes the UN Commission for the Unification and Reconstruction of Korea. The resolution stated that UN forces should not remain in any part of the country longer than necessary to stabilize Korea and establish a unified government.

Thus, the decision was not formulated simply as an order to pursue the North Korean army, but as a political plan for the transformation of the entire country. This is what distinguishes the offensive beyond the 38th parallel from the original task of the UN forces - to repel the attack on South Korea.

The offensive begins before the final decision

On the ground, events were already ahead of the diplomatic procedure. South Korean units crossed the parallel on September 30, 1950, and American units entered North Korea on October 7. According to historical documents from the US State Department, fighting north of the line began in full force on October 9.

Following the Incheon landings and the recapture of Seoul, forces under the command of General Douglas MacArthur defeated the bulk of the North Korean forces south of the parallel. The goal was no longer just to restore the pre-war border, but to unify the peninsula under the government of South Korea.

UN forces captured Pyongyang on October 19, 1950. However, the advance on Korea's northern border provoked Chinese intervention. Chinese units entered the war in October and forced the UN forces to retreat south. The attempt at rapid unification turned into a protracted war.

The Korean War ended with an armistice on July 27, 1953. A peace treaty was never signed, and the peninsula remained divided. The 38th parallel did not become the final border after the war – the demilitarized zone was drawn along another line, closer to the front line reached at the end of the fighting.

Sources: history.com, time.com