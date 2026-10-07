The war in Afghanistan begins with Operation Enduring Freedom

On October 7, 2001, the US and Britain launch Operation Enduring Freedom with airstrikes against the Taliban regime and Al Qaeda in Afghanistan. Thus begins the war, which will last nearly two decades and become the longest military campaign in US history.

The first targets are in Kabul, Kandahar and Jalalabad. Taliban military facilities, air defense systems, airports and Al Qaeda training camps are hit. The US Navy launched about 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles, and strategic bombers also participated in the operation.

The response after September 11

“On my orders, the US military has launched strikes on “Al Qaeda“ training camps and military facilities of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan“, President George W. Bush said in a televised address.

The military operation was a response to the attacks of September 11, 2001, which killed nearly 3,000 people in New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania. The US blamed Osama bin Laden and his "al-Qaeda", which at the time used Afghanistan as a base.

Washington demanded that the Taliban hand over bin Laden and end their support for the organization. The Taliban leadership refused, which accelerated the decision to intervene militarily. Britain joined the initial airstrikes, while other countries provided logistical, intelligence and political support.

The ground campaign and the fall of the regime

In the early days, the operation was mainly air-based. US special forces and representatives of the Central Intelligence Agency began working with the Northern Alliance - a coalition of Afghan forces opposed to the Taliban. US ground forces joined the campaign later.

Under the pressure of the airstrikes and the Northern Alliance offensive, the Taliban lost their main positions. Kabul fell in November 2001, and Kandahar in December. The regime was overthrown, but Bin Laden was not captured, and the fighters of “Al Qaeda“ and the Taliban regrouped.

The war continues until 2021.

The initial operation gradually turned into a protracted war against the Taliban insurgency. After the end of the main combat mission of the international coalition, the conflict continued with the participation of Afghan forces, the United States and their allies.

On August 15, 2021, the Taliban retook Kabul, and on August 30 of the same year, the United States completed its withdrawal. Thus ends the American military presence, which began with the strikes on October 7, 2001, but without achieving lasting political stability in Afghanistan.

Sources: apnews.com, cbsnews.com