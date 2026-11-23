The royal family does not exist merely to enjoy the services of its staff. The heir to the throne and his wife have introduced strict household rules for their children.

There is a schedule in Kate Middleton and Prince William’s kitchen that assigns the daily household chores to their three children. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis make their own beds, prepare breakfast and clean up after themselves, claims author Christopher Andersen.

“She wants to pass on her sense of normality to them,” Andersen told Fox News Digital. According to him, Kate is “extremely organised” when it comes to household chores, and the list of tasks is displayed prominently in the family kitchen.

The chores begin with making the bed

The children’s tasks include making their beds every morning, preparing breakfast and cleaning up after meals. Prince George, who attends Eton College, is already accustomed to one of these chores. According to Andersen, he made his bed at home, and this is among the tasks he is expected to carry out at school as well.

In 2024, a source told the “Daily Mail” that the children also help set the table, put away their plates and take part in maintaining the home. “There is no special treatment,” the source was quoted as saying by the publication.

The family also relies on day staff who assist William and Kate with their demanding official commitments, including after school. However, according to the claims cited in the report, this does not exempt the children from their household chores.

Kate enjoys washing the dishes

Kate herself has spoken publicly about her attitude towards housework. “I love washing dishes. I really do,” the princess said during a visit to a public transport organisation in West Sussex.

Asked whether William helps her, she replied that he dries the dishes. “We’re a good team. And we involve the children,” Kate said, according to “The Times”.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich claims that Princess Kate regularly cooks and bakes cakes for the children’s birthdays, as well as pizza dough and other family meals. According to her, the princess also enjoys gardening, knitting and sewing.

Royal commentator Ian Pelham Turner describes William and Kate’s approach as a reflection of their vision of a modern royal family. According to him, the children take part in gardening, baking and other household activities so that they can understand what everyday life is like for British families.