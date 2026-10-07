Maria Ilieva starts her podcast with Dr. Raina Stoyanova (VIDEO)

Maria Ilieva started her new podcast The Diva Method with a conversation with Dr. Raina Stoyanova. The first episode is dedicated to the connection between inner health and appearance, and its title sets the main thesis of the conversation – that beauty starts from within.

Dr. Raina Stoyanova is an endocrinologist, and her professional field also determines the main focus of the episode. The two discuss how the state of the body affects the appearance and why taking care of your skin, figure and good looks cannot be separated from overall health.

Nutrition, metabolism and hormonal balance

Among the topics in the conversation are nutrition, metabolism and hormonal balance. Maria Ilieva asks questions about the processes behind changes in physical condition, and Dr. Stoyanova presents the medical perspective on the role of internal factors in the way a person looks and feels.

The conversation also touches on the idea that sustainable change is not limited to external procedures or short-term solutions. The emphasis is on overall care for the body and on the connection between daily habits, health and self-esteem.

Personal experience meets medical expertise

In the first episode, Maria Ilieva combines her personal interest in health and change with the professional knowledge of her guest. Thus, the conversation goes beyond the topic of appearance and includes questions about quality of life, longevity and more conscious self-care.

„Beauty starts from within“ is not only the title of the episode, but also the starting point for the conversation between the singer and the endocrinologist. The Diva Method will develop these topics through meetings with specialists and conversations about health, personal transformation and the possibilities for change.

Source: youtube.com