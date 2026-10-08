Ozzy Osbourne film shows his final days

Ozzy Osbourne's final concert, which took place just 17 days before his death, will be the focus of the new documentary Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back To The Beginning. The film will be released in cinemas worldwide on October 28, 2026 and will show both the stage performance and the difficult final days of the rock musician.

Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22, 2025 at the age of 76. On July 5 of that year, he took the stage for the last time at the “Villa Park“ stadium in his native Birmingham. Due to his limited mobility, the musician performed the concert sitting on a black throne, and the event gathered more than 40,000 people.

The last farewell to the fans

The film will combine footage from the historic concert, behind-the-scenes moments and memories of musicians inspired by Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath. According to a source close to the production, the film will not hide the physical difficulties that the musician went through.

“Ozzy knew his body was betraying him, but emotionally he desperately wanted this farewell. It became more than just another concert, it was his final thank you“, the source says.

Before the farewell show, Osbourne had been living with Parkinson's disease and other serious health problems for years. The fall in 2019 complicated injuries sustained in an earlier motorcycle accident. The rehearsals and the actual performance itself required considerable planning.

Reuniting the original line-up

The idea for the concert came about after a conversation between Ozzy and his wife, Sharon Osbourne. She asked him what would make him truly happy.

“He said the only thing that would make him happy was to get back on stage and say goodbye to his fans,“ says Sharon Osbourne.

The event reunited Ozzy Osbourne with the remaining original members of Black Sabbath - Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward - for the first time in two decades. Iommi describes the atmosphere as a “wave of love“, and Butler says that returning to Birmingham made him feel “completely at home“.

Thus, the concert, conceived as Osbourne's last meeting with the audience, also becomes the last scene together of the original Black Sabbath lineup. The film will show this evening through the performances, the preparations behind the scenes and the personal memories of the participants.

Source: life.dir.bg