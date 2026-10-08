Ana de Armas officially showed off her new man after her split from Tom Cruise (VIDEO)

Ana de Armas and musician Beto Montenegro arrived together at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris and were photographed holding hands. Their appearance on October 6 is their first joint appearance at an official event and comes after months of dating, traveling and paparazzi photos.

The 38-year-old actress and the 37-year-old musician from the Venezuelan band Rawayana have not publicly confirmed that they are a couple. However, their joint arrival at one of the major events in Paris has made their relationship significantly more visible.

The rumors started in the summer

The first speculation about their relationship appeared in July, when the two were spotted together at the Noches del Botánico festival in Madrid. Spanish media have also linked them to other meetings in the city.

In August, de Armas and Montenegro traveled to Formentera in the Balearic Islands. There, photographers captured them holding hands, hugging and kissing during their vacation. According to Just Jared, the two have been linked as a couple since July.

Louis Vuitton show appearance

The Louis Vuitton show was held at the Louvre and closed Paris Fashion Week. Among the guests were Zendaya, Emma Stone and Catherine Deneuve.

Ana de Armas has been a Louis Vuitton ambassador since 2023. Until her appearance with Montenegro, she had long kept her personal life away from public events, including during her relationship with Tom Cruise. The new joint appearance in Paris changed this discretion, although the two have not yet made an official statement about their relationship.

Sources: lifestyle.bg, elpais.com