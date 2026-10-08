Actor Aaron Paul sells his historic Los Angeles home and moves to Paris

The star of the cult series "In the Shoes of Satan" Aaron Paul has sold his Los Angeles mansion for $7.495 million after more than a year on the market. The deal was reported by TMZ, which indicates that the property changed hands after several price adjustments.

Paul listed the house in July 2025 for about $10 million. In January 2026, the asking price was reduced to $8.2 million, but the final value of the transaction fell by another $705,000. The actor sold the property for over $2.5 million below the original asking price.

Historic Mansion

The Seyler House is located in the Los Feliz neighborhood, near Griffith Park. It was built in 1922 by architect Stiles O. Clements and sits on a fenced-in lot of nearly 1.5 acres. The living area is 4,026 square feet, and the listing describes the property as a three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home.

The interior was renovated by Commune Design, preserving characterful elements such as wood beams and high ceilings. The home features a media room, a card room, a guest bedroom, and spaces that lead to patios and terraces.

Outdoor amenities include a swimming pool, plunge pool, outdoor fireplace, fire pit, and koi pond. The property also offers panoramic views of Los Angeles. Before Paul, the house was home to Robert Pattinson, Noah Wiley, Jim Parsons, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and the late Tim Curry.

From Los Angeles to Paris

The sale comes after Aaron Paul, his wife, and their two children moved to France. The family left Los Angeles after the Pacific Palisades fires in 2025.

“When the fires broke out in Los Angeles, we just knew we were done with this city, so we sold our house and moved to Paris,“ the actor told the “Daily Mail“ at the time. He added that he and his wife had long wanted to spend a year abroad so their children could live in a different cultural environment. He said of their new life in the French capital: “Paris is great“.

Aaron Paul became world famous for his role as Jesse Pinkman in the series “In the Shoes of Satan“, broadcast from 2008 to 2013. The sale of Seyler House ends his ownership of one of the most recognizable properties in Los Angeles.