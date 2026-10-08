Andrew Garfield Stopped Using ChatGPT After Playing Its Creator Sam Altman

Hollywood star Andrew Garfield has stopped using ChatGPT after playing OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in Luca Guadagnino's "Artificial." The actor said that working on the production changed his attitude towards the technology.

„I was a little scared. I started to distrust the technology. "I think the people who are encouraging us to use these technologies don't really know what they're capable of," Garfield told Variety at the film's New York Film Festival premiere. The actor used ChatGPT as a "super Google" Andrew Garfield said that before filming, he used ChatGPT mainly for reference and research. "Fortunately, I don't need it in my life in the same way that people in other professions might need it. As an actor, I used it as a kind of super Google for some research. I know that's not what it was intended for," he said. The film "Artificial" follows the rise of OpenAI and the crisis surrounding Altman's removal in 2023. The company's board then removed him, but reinstated him five days later. This episode is one of the central conflicts in the production. The topic of artificial intelligence safety is at the heart of the story. More than half of Americans say they are more concerned than excited about the growing presence of artificial intelligence in everyday life, according to a Pew Research Center survey.

Meanwhile, Andrew Garfield dismissed concerns that artificial intelligence will make actors redundant. “I don't think actors will become redundant. The human soul is the human soul. "Actors are the ones who have to keep the humanity alive for all of us in the stories," he said.

His performance as Altman has received positive reviews since its premiere. Will Angus, who plays former OpenAI employee and Anthropic co-founder Dario Amodei, praised the way Garfield recreated Altman's voice, gait and movements. "The gait, the head movements - it was eerie," Angus said.

Sam Altman himself also praised the recreation of his gait and mannerisms. However, he doesn't expect the film to offer a completely accurate version of his removal and return to OpenAI.

“I guess it's incredibly strange and surreal for him to know that there's a movie that features a version of himself. I feel a sensitivity and empathy for that. I personally would feel vulnerable and probably angry. He seems very calm“, added Andrew Garfield.

According to him, people who occupy positions of power should be subjected to critical analysis. “It is our duty“, said the actor.