Priscilla Presley shares rare photo of her granddaughters on their 18th birthday

Priscilla Presley shared a rare photo of her twin granddaughters Harper and Finley Lockwood on their 18th birthday. The daughters of the late Lisa Marie Presley are rarely seen in public, and the new photo has sparked a flurry of comments about their resemblance to the famous Presley family.

81-year-old Priscilla Presley, ex-wife of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, posted the photo on Instagram. It shows Harper and Finley posing by the sea, dressed all in black. Harper has dark hair, while her sister has long platinum blonde hair.

„Happy Birthday, Harper and Finley“, Priscilla Presley wrote alongside the photo.

Followers of the family immediately noted the twins' resemblance to their mother Lisa Marie Presley, their grandmother Priscilla, and their grandfather Elvis Presley. Some fans see more of Priscilla's features in Harper, while others believe that Finley resembles both Lisa Marie and a young Elvis Presley.

Harper and Finley were born in 2008 from Lisa Marie Presley's marriage to musician Michael Lockwood. The couple married in 2006, and Lisa Marie filed for divorce ten years later.

Lisa Marie Presley died in January 2023 at the age of 54. In addition to the twins, she has a daughter, actress Riley Keough, from her first marriage to musician Danny Keough. Their son Benjamin Keough died in 2020 at the age of 27.

After Lisa Marie's death, the Presley family went through a difficult period. Priscilla Presley acknowledged that the loss of her daughter had changed the family dynamic, but stressed that she continued to maintain a close relationship with Harper and Finley.

In December 2025, she posted a rare photo of herself with her three granddaughters, Riley, Harper, and Finley, describing their relationship as an "unbreakable family bond."

The family also attracted significant attention after the lawsuit over Lisa Marie Presley's estate. After her mother's death, Riley Keough became sole trustee of the family trust and inherited control of Graceland, Elvis Presley's legendary Memphis estate.

Priscilla Presley challenged the validity of a 2016 change that removed her as trustee, but the two eventually reached an out-of-court settlement.

Amid the family history, Harper and Finley Lockwood have largely stayed out of the spotlight. According to Priscilla Presley, the two now have their own lives, have friends and relationships, but their closeness with the family has remained.