How Nicolas Maduro Lives in Brooklyn Prison

Nicolas Maduro is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, while awaiting trial in the federal case against him. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The trial against him and his wife, Cilia Flores, is scheduled to begin on June 1, 2027.

On October 8, 2026, US authorities added charges related to alleged torture and repression in Venezuela. These are allegations by the prosecution and do not constitute established guilt.

From solitary confinement to shared accommodation

For the first three months or so of his detention, Maduro was held in a solitary cell measuring approximately 2 by 3 meters. It contained a bed with a thin mattress, a toilet with a sink, and a small desk. He was limited to about an hour a day in a small fenced yard, and was allowed to bathe three times a week. These details were described by the German public broadcaster ARD and quoted by “Tagesschau“.

Initially, food was delivered to the cell. According to legal expert Brian Bookmeier, the menu included bread with peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, milk, apple juice, and water. Reports of mold, rats, and worms refer to complaints from other prisoners and the general reputation of the detention center, and have not been confirmed as part of Maduro's food.

In April 2026, Maduro was probably moved from solitary confinement to a cell with 18 other detainees. The prison administration has not confirmed the change, citing security concerns.

Is he in contact with other prisoners

His son Nicolas Maduro Guerra claims that after the transfer his father can now talk to other detainees. Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine also confirmed to the magazine “New Yorker“ that he was in the same room and that his bed was across from Maduro's.

Earlier reports described a different regime. According to sources at CBS News, Maduro was held in a special unit for high-risk defendants, known as the SAMs unit. Under this regime, detainees are separated from other prisoners and their movement is carried out under constant guard.

His free time is limited. Maduro has no access to newspapers or the internet, and his son says he spends much of his time reading the Bible and other religious and philosophical books.

Conversations with family, but no free visits

According to a source close to the former Venezuelan leader, he is allowed to have phone calls with his family and lawyers for about 300 minutes a month. A call can last a maximum of 15 minutes.

Cilia Flores is being held in a separate unit of the same prison. In the first months, Maduro was only able to see her when they were transported to court hearings, according to “Tageschau“. There is no publicly confirmed information that the two have regular personal visits in prison.

For Flores, the defense requested a lighter regime due to health complaints, but the prosecution objected, citing a risk of escape. She remains in custody until the court's ruling, while Maduro continues to be held under tight security.

Sources: cbsnews.com, tagesschau.de, amp.dw.com