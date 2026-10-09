Celine Dion Fell on Stage During Concert in France (VIDEO)

Celine Dion fell victim to fashion during a concert. The star fell on stage during her eleventh show at the Plenitude Arena in Nanterre, near Paris. The singer was performing a song from her 1998 album when she slipped on the hem of her pants and lost her balance.

Like a true professional, Celine Dion immediately stood up, laughed, gave the audience a thumbs up and continued her performance without a hitch. According to “Telegraph“ The outfit was likely the cause of the incident, as the same pants had already let her down during another concert.

Celine Dion gracefully recovered after falling on stage during her residency concert in Paris on Wednesday night. https://t.co/Eb89Vt6n7v https://t.co/SErDzivmxG — ABC News (@ABC) October 9, 2026

A little later Celine Dion forgot part of the lyrics to the song “So That You Love Me Still“. Fans in the hall began to sing to help her continue.

“It's good that you're here, I'm so sorry“, the singer told her audience, touched by their reaction.

The concert is part of Celine Dion's return to the big stage. The Canadian singer had not performed in front of a large audience for six years before appearing before her fans in Paris again.

Her absence was due to a diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome - a rare autoimmune disease that limits her ability to travel, work and perform on stage. Her condition can change from day to day, making her concert appearances particularly challenging.

Despite everything, Celine Dion's fans are delighted with the meetings with her and her professionalism. The interest in the initially announced concerts was so great that additional dates had to be added for the star to perform her greatest hits in front of her fans in her beloved Paris.