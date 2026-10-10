Twin Ivaylo from "Games of Will" broke up with his girlfriend after 3 years of relationship (VIDEO)

The first of the two twins to leave “Games of Will“ - Ivaylo - broke up with his girlfriend after a three-year relationship. The participant, who was expelled at a tribal council by the Swamps, revealed the unpleasant news in the podcast “After the Games“ with Martin Kanev, where he described their relationship as complicated and stated that the two are now living separately.

According to him, the separation was not caused by infidelity or betrayal. The decision came after a frank conversation in which the two discussed their relationship and decided to go their separate ways.

Despite the end of the relationship, Ivaylo indicated that the two continue to care about each other and want to maintain mutual respect. He added that infidelity, in his opinion, is not limited to physical intimacy, but also includes creating a feeling in another person that there may be a relationship between them.

During the conversation, Ivaylo also commented on the relationship between his brother Ivan and Alexandra, with whom he is currently in the same tribe. He stated that the two are visually compatible, and he described Alexandra as a good, capable and beautiful girl.

When asked about Alexandra's twin sister, the participant responded with a sense of humor that it would be interesting for twins to get together with twins. According to him, however, such a scenario is not on the agenda for now.

Ivaylo also returned to his participation in “Games of the Will“. He suggested that his excessive initiative had made him a target for the other contestants.

The twin also shared about the harsh conditions of Blatoto, where, according to him, food was not provided and the participants had to look for something to eat on their own. Among the foods he mentioned were janki, mulberries and snails.

In front of the previous winner of the show, Martin Ivaylo also returned to his conflict with Matej in the Arena during one of the first fights. According to his version, it was Matej who started the physical altercation with him and his brother.

At the end of the conversation, Ivaylo explained that for him, a man is defined mostly by his actions. He listed security, emotional support, and keeping one's word as the main masculine qualities.