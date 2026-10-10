Prince Harry was infamously booed at a rugby match

Prince Harry was booed by some of the crowd during the match between Leicester Tigers and Gloucester in Leicester. The Duke of Sussex was watching the match at the “Welford Road“ stadium with a beer in hand when his face appeared on the big screen.

The reaction from some of the viewers was followed by a quick interruption in the television frame. “There are boos“, said TNT commentator Nick Mullins, before the cameras returned to the match.

Harry was in the stands with Andrea Pynchen, the chief executive of Leicester Tigers. His wife Meghan Markle was not present at the meeting.

🤣Harry booed at English rugby match The Prince was pictured on the big screen at Leicester’s Welford Road, but there were audible boos from spectators before TNT cameras cut away. “Some boos were there”, said TNT commentator Nick Mullins before returning to the match action. https://t.co/9Ai4OvuNjH — HarrysGreySuit (@hrrysgreysuit) October 9, 2026

Harry's appearance was not included in the scoresheet after Leicester Tigers beat Gloucester 38:31. The hosts were 0:14 behind after the first 10 minutes, but turned the tide and recorded their second consecutive success in the English championship.

The match was from the third round of the championship and was played on October 9. Gloucester suffered their first league defeat of the season.

The public backlash came against the background of ongoing tensions between Harry and members of the British royal family. In 2020, he and Meghan stepped down from their roles as senior working members of the monarchy and moved to California.

Their relationships with King Charles III and Prince William were discussed publicly in the documentary series “Harry and Meghan“, broadcast in 2022, and in Harry's memoir “The Spare“, published in 2023.

In August, Harry and Meghan returned to the UK with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. According to Page Six, the reason was their desire to be closer to King Charles III, who is being treated for cancer.

At the same time, the publication reported that Harry and Meghan do not plan to join the royal family for the traditional Christmas celebrations in Sandringham in order to save tension with the rest of the family.