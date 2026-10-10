Ryan Reynolds called Justin Baldoni a "predator" in leaked court documents

Ryan Reynolds has called Justin Baldoni a "blatant predator and sociopath" in a private message to writer Colleen Hoover dated August 10, 2024. The text is part of newly declassified court documents obtained by Page Six and was sent at a time when Blake Lively was under fire for her performance in the film “Never Again“.

“It's amazing that everyone involved in a production can completely distance themselves from someone who is clearly a predator and a sociopath, and the narrative should first focus on why the woman is the problem“, Reynolds wrote, quoted in the documents. He added that “people are already starting to talk“ and soon someone will come out with their claims.

Colleen Hoover responded that the loudest critics are probably 13-year-olds who don't think maturely enough yet and will eventually be ashamed of their positions. She added that “it seems like things are already starting to turn against him“.

In another snippet of the conversation, Ryan Reynolds ironically described the alleged approach of a crisis PR team working for Baldoni. According to his imaginary script, the actor and director was supposed to constantly talk about domestic violence and how beautiful Lively is while his team dealt with the online reactions.