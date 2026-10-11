Desi Banova-Plevneliev declared dead

Desislava Banova-Plevneliev has come face to face with one of the most sinister sides of fake news after a video appeared on the Internet reporting her own death. The popular face of NOVA and the wife of former president Rosen Plevneliev spoke about the unpleasant experience on the show “Wake Up“.

It was Banova-Plevneliev who first came across the publication. The video is nearly 15 minutes long and follows moments from her life, but is presented in a way that suggests that she is no longer among the living.

“Thank God I am alive and well. And I experienced this – to read about my last moments, about the fact that I had left this world. To put it mildly, it was shocking for me and my family“, she shared.

Even more than the fake news itself, she was worried about what would have happened if one of her closest people had seen her before her.

Banova-Plevneliev is especially worried about her children and her mother. Her eight-year-old son is already freely using electronic devices, and her daughter also has access to the Internet. Therefore, according to the TV presenter, such a fictional story can have very real and serious consequences for the family of the person who has become her target.

The incident also prompted Banova-Plevneliev to issue a warning to users of social networks. She urged people to check where information comes from before believing or sharing it, especially when sensational claims affect the lives and health of public figures.