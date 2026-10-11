Nicole Scherzinger impressed with a daring look after severe burns (PHOTO)

Nicole Scherzinger once again attracted attention with an impressive look and impeccable shape, although she suffered a painful accident just days ago. The 48-year-old singer shared behind-the-scenes footage of a Pussycat Dolls concert in Newcastle, in which she posed in a provocative red corset that emphasized her figure.

For her stage appearance, the singer had chosen a spectacular outfit in red and flesh color, complemented by large shiny earrings. Her dark hair was styled in voluminous curls, and her makeup – in her signature glamorous style.

The photos were taken during the UK leg of the PCD Forever tour, which marked the popular girl group's return to the stage.

Nicole Scherzinger put on a sultry display backstage at the Pussycat Dolls’ Newcastle tour stop! (📸: MEGA) https://t.co/otgr8lCXgX — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) October 10, 2026

But behind Scherzinger's dazzling look lies a painful ordeal. On September 26, just an hour before a concert in Düsseldorf, Germany, boiling water was spilled on her leg. The incident caused severe burns, redness and blisters, but despite the pain, the singer decided not to cancel her performance.

A few days later, she showed her Instagram followers what the injuries looked like. The post combined glamorous photos from her stage preparation with shots of her burned leg.

“What you see and what you don't see...“, the singer wrote, revealing the contrast between the stage glamour and the difficulties behind the scenes.

Scherzinger was adamant immediately after the incident that she would not let what happened ruin the concert.

“There's nothing better than having boiling water spilled on your leg an hour before the show. But the show must go on“, she commented with a sense of humor.

The publication caused a wave of support from fans and colleagues. Among those who reacted was disco legend Gloria Gaynor, who wrote: “You are a real fighter!“.