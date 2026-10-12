Niki Kanchev attracted attention with his changed look

Niki Kanchev attracted attention with a new photo from Varna, in which he looks visibly slimmer and is in informal clothing. The shot was taken during a charity event in which the TV presenter participated along with volunteers.

Five large containers with plastic caps were collected during the initiative. The funds from the campaign are intended for the purchase of ambulances. Kanchev helped in receiving and carrying the collected caps, reports „Za Zhenata“.

Instead of the traditional elegant suit with which viewers associate him from the air of „Stani bogat“, the presenter was photographed wearing a T-shirt. It was his more relaxed appearance, as well as the change in his figure, that drew attention to the photo.

The publication does not indicate how many kilograms Kanchev lost, nor over what period the change occurred. Therefore, no exact conclusion can be drawn about the reasons or the scale of the weight loss.

Varna was also the occasion for another public appearance of the presenter. On October 11, Kanchev published a photo with football legend Ivo Dimov. He described the meeting as a mandatory stop in the seaside city.

„Going to Varna and not seeing Ivo Dimov is like going to Rome and not seeing the Pope“, wrote Niki Kanchev.

In his publication, the presenter adds that Dimov easily makes a „cross-section“ of Bulgarian football and freely quotes Plutarch and Marcus Aurelius. The meeting was reported by “Varna Online“.

Thus, the latest photos from Varna show Kanchev both in the role of a participant in a public benefit cause and outside of his usual television image.

Sources: zajenata.bg