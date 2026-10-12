Scientists explain why math is difficult for some people

For some people, math begins with a formula and ends with a solution, while for others, the condition of the task becomes an obstacle. Researchers from Texas A&M University found that the difference is not explained only by memorized rules. Language comprehension, flexible thinking and a basic sense of numbers play an important role.

The team analyzed the results of 122 different test sets to track which cognitive abilities are most closely related to mathematical skills. The study examined knowledge of mathematics, calculations, problem solving and the speed with which tasks are completed.

Language also matters in numbers

Among the strongest factors is the so-called. language comprehension. It is not limited to the knowledge of individual words, but includes the ability to process information, use previously acquired knowledge and draw conclusions.

The head of the study, Daniel Hajowski, an associate professor in the Department of Educational Psychology, emphasizes that this skill has significance far beyond reading and writing.

„This is important for reading, it is important for writing and we are already seeing that it is important for mathematics as well.“

This explains why word problems often turn out to be more difficult than pure calculations. In order to arrive at the correct action, the student must first understand the condition, distinguish the essential information and connect the words with mathematical relationships.

Flexible thinking helps with unfamiliar tasks

The second main factor is flexible thinking. It allows one to make deductive and inductive inferences even when one does not have a ready-made rule or previous experience with a specific type of task.

According to Hajowski, this skill helps to separate important information from secondary information and find a solution in an unfamiliar situation. Thus, mathematics is not reduced to the mechanical application of formulas, but requires a choice of approach.

However, researchers do not reduce success in mathematics only to general cognitive abilities. No less important is a basic understanding of numbers - how they relate to each other and how mathematical laws work.

Errors can show what help a student needs

The authors point out that language and logical skills are not fixed forever. They can be developed with training and practice. This is especially important in math, because new topics usually build on previously learned knowledge.

That's why Hajowski recommends that teachers not limit themselves to grades. A clearer picture can be given by analyzing typical errors - whether the student does not understand the mathematical concept, has a language barrier, has a problem with logical thinking or works more slowly.

Such an approach would allow help to be targeted to the specific cause of the difficulty, instead of accepting every error simply as a lack of knowledge.

Sources: phys.org