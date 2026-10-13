Sacha Baron Cohen at 55: from Borat to the new Ali G

On October 13, 2026, Sacha Baron Cohen turns 55. Born in the London district of Hammersmith, the actor, comedian, screenwriter and producer has built a career on characters that seem ridiculous, but often put their interlocutors in uncomfortable and revealing situations.

Before becoming Borat, Bruno or Ali G, Baron Cohen graduated in history from Christ's College, Cambridge University and starred in the famous comedy troupe Cambridge Footlights. His first big break came with Ali G - a confident but clueless wannabe rapper from the suburbs of London. The character appears in “Da Ali G Show“, where interviews with real public figures become a clash between television deception and the unpreparedness of the interlocutor.

Borat turned provocation into a global success

In 2006, Baron Cohen took on the role of Borat Sagdiev - a fictional Kazakh journalist who travels around the United States. The film “Borat“ used absurdity, racist stereotypes and social awkwardness to draw attention to the prejudices of people in front of the camera. His production won a “Golden Globe“ for best actor in a comedy or musical, and the screenplay received an “Oscar“ nomination.

However, success also has a downside. Some of the people filmed without knowing the true identity of the character filed lawsuits against the creators. A similar reaction followed the 2009 film “Bruno“, in which Baron Cohen played an Austrian fashion journalist with demonstratively provocative behavior. Lawsuits, criticism of the use of hidden cameras and disputes over whether the participants were misled have become a constant part of the public conversation surrounding his films.

Among his other famous roles is General Aladdin in “The Dictator“, and as an actor he has also participated in productions such as “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street“, “Yugo“ and “The Trial of the Chicago 7“. In 2018, he created the satirical series “Who is America?“, in which he again uses fictional identities to interview politicians, activists, and public figures.

Family and separation from Isla Fisher

Baron Cohen and Australian actress Isla Fisher met in the early 2000s, married in 2010, and have three children. The couple kept their family life out of the public eye for a long time. In April 2024, they announced that they had filed for divorce in 2023.

“After a long tennis match that lasted more than 20 years, we are finally putting away our rackets“, the two wrote in a joint statement.

The announcement was made simultaneously by both parties, without giving details about the reasons for the separation. Later, their personal lives remained largely outside their public appearances.

Ali G is back, and Tarantino is following

Baron Cohen's latest major project is “Ali G: Who Am I?“ - a film that returns the character to the big screen more than two decades after “Ali G Indahouse“. Amazon MGM Studios has scheduled the premiere for October 23, 2026. The film is presented as a satirical comedy in documentary style and marks Baron Cohen's directorial debut in feature films.

His next appearance will be on stage. Baron Cohen has been selected to play the lead role in “The Popinjay Cavalier“ - the first play by Quentin Tarantino to be staged in London's West End. Previews are scheduled for February 2027, and the official opening - for March 18.

So at 55, Sacha Baron Cohen remains connected to the characters that made him famous, but continues to expand his field - from television hidden camera and political satire to film and theater.

Source: apnews.com