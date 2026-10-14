Recipe of the day: Cream of Chicken Soup with Potatoes, Carrots and Celery

Required products:

2 skinless chicken breasts – about 300 g

3-4 potatoes, diced

2 large carrots

1 onion

2 tomatoes or about 10 cherry tomatoes

1 cup diced celery

2 bay leaves

savory, paprika, black pepper and salt

chicken and garlic seasoning granules

3-4 tablespoons olive oil

water, enough to cover the products

fresh parsley and lemon juice for serving

Method of preparation:

The chopped potatoes, carrots, onions, tomatoes and celery are placed in a saucepan along with the chicken breasts, bay leaves and spices. Add the olive oil and enough water to cover all the ingredients.

Simmer the soup over low heat for about 30 minutes, until the vegetables are tender and the chicken is cooked. If the tomatoes have not been peeled beforehand, remove the skins after cooking.

Remove the chicken and shred it into small pieces using two forks. Remove the bay leaves and puree the vegetables until smooth.

Return the shredded meat to the pot. Stir the soup and bring it back to a boil. If it is too thick, add a little water and simmer for another 1-2 minutes. Finally, adjust the amount of salt and add freshly chopped parsley.

Each serving is served with freshly squeezed lemon juice. The acid refreshes the thick vegetable base and complements the flavor of the chicken.

Source: donevatania.com