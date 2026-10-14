Nikoleta Lozanova and Niki Mihaylov are preparing a second home with the same designer

Nicoleta Lozanova and Niki Mihaylov are starting a new house with the designer Alex Kovachev, who also designed their previous home. The couple has already made the first inspection of the new property together with the founder and creative director of IDEA International.

Nicoleta shared a shot from the visit on Instagram with the short caption “The sequel“. Thus, she gave a sign that the story with Alex Kovachev continues, although the details of the future home are still being kept secret.

Second home with the same designer

The previous house of Nikoleta Lozanova and Niki Mihaylov was designed by Kovachev and his team, and its creation was shown in the first season of the reality show “The House of Dreams“, broadcast on NOVA in 2025. After the end of the format, the couple decided to sell the property.

The repeated choice of the same designer was evaluated by Alex Kovachev as a strong recognition of his work.

“When a client sells a house and then calls the same designer for the next one, this is the most honest review you can get“, says Kovachev.

According to him, the second project will differ from the first, because there is already experience gained from their joint work. “The first house was in front of cameras, in the rhythm and deadlines of a television format. Now we have the luxury of time. We know how they live, how they welcome guests, what they missed and what they loved“, explains the designer.

What is known about the project

Kovachev adds that the second house will not be a copy of the first. “I can only say that it will be different from the first. Otherwise it would not be a continuation, but a repetition“, he states.

According to the designer, a well-planned home is important not only as a place to live, but also as an asset. In luxury properties, the value is determined not only by the area, but also by the decisions regarding light, proportions, materials and the way in which the space is used.

Alex Kovachev has over 20 years of experience in architecture and interior design. IDEA International works on private residences, yachts, private jets, hotels and residential buildings in Bulgaria, Monaco, the French Riviera, London and the USA. Kovachev is again part of the jury of “Turnkey Fight“ on NOVA, and on October 22 he will participate in the Forbes Women Forum in Sofia.

Sources: marica.bg