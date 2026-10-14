The holiday season has started early at Rihanna's house. Her 1-year-old daughter Rocky Irish Meyers has made her official modeling debut in Savage X Fenty's holiday campaign. The girl appears alongside her mother and her two older brothers - Riot, 3, and RZA, 4.

The family posed in matching red snowflake onesie outfits from the brand's homewear line. The kids are wearing the Forever Savage Hooded Baby Onesie, while Rihanna is wearing the matching adult version. Under the photos, the singer wrote: „We're just here to kick off the cozy season! Team sold separately“.

Rihanna’s daughter Rocki, 1, makes her Savage X Fenty campaign debut https://t.co/JkxkAaSgL9 https://t.co/kCGT8OKQuM — Page Six (@PageSix) October 12, 2026

Holiday Decor and Family Photoshoot

Rihanna also shared a short video from the photos. In it, the three children play with artificial cotton snow, glittery Christmas tree ornaments, and a teddy bear on the festively decorated decor. The singer added the text to the clip: „You fall asleep and wake up to the sweetest dreams“.

The children's father, rapper A$AP Rocky, joined the comments with emojis and the caption „GANG“. Rihanna's close friend Melissa Ford also reacted to the post, writing that the little ones stole the show.

Rocky already has experience in front of the camera

The Savage X Fenty debut is not Rocky's first appearance in a fashion photo shoot. When she was 6 months old, she posed for W magazine in a diaper custom-made by Dior Haute Couture. Later, the girl appeared with her father on the cover of W China.

For her first birthday, Rocky wore a pink jumpsuit from Dior, matched with her mother's outfit. Thus, Rihanna's daughter is gradually becoming a regular part of the singer and A$AP Rocky's public family appearances.

Tradition for Rihanna's family

The holiday photo shoot continues an already started tradition for Savage X Fenty. Rihanna previously posed with her sons RZA and Riot in royal blue pajamas. She joked that the family had officially become “one of those families that dress the same for the holidays“.

A$AP Rocky has also been involved in a project for the brand. Last summer, he shot his first Savage X Fenty campaign with his eldest son RZA. At the time, the rapper said: “I think each of us yearns to love someone unconditionally, without expecting anything in return. I'm lucky to have three little kids that I can love in exactly that way“.

Sources: vesti.bg, pagesix.com