Joni Mitchell, 82, becomes US citizen after 6 decades in US

Joni Mitchell, 82, has become a US citizen after more than six decades in the United States. The Canadian singer announced the news herself by posting a photo with the American flag and a video of the swearing-in ceremony.

“A journey that began 62 years ago“, Mitchell wrote in the post. In the video, she is introduced with the words “Joni Mitchell, Canada“, and the audience greets her with applause. Rolling Stone confirmed that the musician is now a US citizen.

От Канада към американската музикална сцена

Мичъл е родена на 7 ноември 1943 г. във Форт Маклауд, провинция Албърта. През 1965 г. се премества в САЩ заедно с фолк певеца Чък Мичъл. Първоначално двамата живеят и работят в Детройт, а по-късно певицата се установява в Ню Йорк и Калифорния.

It was in the United States that she built her career as a writer and performer. Her debut album “Seagull Song“ was released in 1968, and among her best-known songs are “Both Sides Now“, “Big Yellow Cab“, “California“ and “Happen to You“. Mitchell is a nine-time Grammy Award winner.

The Right to Vote

The new citizenship also has a personal political context. In 2024, during a concert at the Hollywood Bowl, Mitchell urged the audience to vote and said: “I wish I could vote – I'm Canadian“.

Then the singer explained that she was not entitled to participate in the American elections precisely because of her Canadian citizenship. By acquiring American citizenship, she is now entitled to vote in federal elections if she meets the other requirements of American law. ABC News also reported on the ceremony and the video posted by Mitchell.

In 2026, Mitchell also received an award for lifetime contribution at the Canadian music awards “Juno“. Thus, her new status does not change her place in Canadian cultural history, but officially adds American citizenship to it.

Sources: rollingstone.com, abcnews.com