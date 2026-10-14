Donald Trump announced his selection on October 9, 2026. Zacharia takes over from Caroline Levitt, who left office in August. The new press secretary officially begins work at a time when the administration is preparing for the US midterm elections.

2. She was previously part of Trump's media company

Immediately before her appointment, Zacharia worked as a senior communications advisor at Trump Media & Technology Group — the company that operates the social network Truth Social. According to Reuters, she joined the organization in June 2026.

3. She is known from Fox News and Newsmax

Before entering the White House, Zacharia regularly appeared as a political and legal commentator on Fox News and Newsmax. It was her television experience that put her in front of an audience even before she received an official government position.

4. She spent a short time at the Department of Homeland Security

Earlier in 2026, she was a spokesperson and deputy assistant secretary for public affairs at the US Department of Homeland Security. Her stay there was short, but made her part of the team that presents the administration's policies to the media.

5. She has two degrees from „Pepperdine“

Zaharia graduated from „Pepperdine“ University in political science in 2007, and in 2011 she received a law degree from its law school. The university lists her as an alumna with degrees from both programs.

6. She began her political journey as an intern

While still a student, she interned at the White House during the administration of George W. Bush. Thus, her first practical encounter with American presidential politics came years before she herself took a place on the White House team.

7. She worked for a conservative organization in California

Zacharia was the general counsel of Fix California — an organization associated with conservative political causes in the state. Her legal training there is intertwined with political communication and work on public issues.

8. She also has experience in university administration

Between 2023 and 2025, she worked at Pepperdine University as the director of special projects development. She later remained involved with the school as a member of the law school board.

9. She is a mother of four

Katie Zacharia and her husband, Tyler, have four children. Family is often a part of her professional story, as the new position requires constant travel, public appearances, and working under intense political pressure.

10. Her first briefing immediately became news

In her debut to the press, Zacharia read from a prepared text and confused "husband" and "president" while explaining how her family copes with the busy schedule. The Associated Press reported that the briefing ended after 14 minutes, with only three journalists asking questions.

Trump, for his part, described her as a “loyal and brilliant supporter“. Thus, the man who started out as a student intern at the White House finds himself back in the spotlight — this time not as an observer, but as the voice of the presidential administration.

Sources: apnews.com, investing.com