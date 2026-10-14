Naum Shopov leaves "The Bachelor" after five years

Naum Shopov announced that he is leaving "The Bachelor" after five years as the host of the romantic reality show. He thanked for the opportunity to be part of the show and wished success to the new season and the team that will work on it.

“I raise a toast to the new paths that it is time for us all to continue on!“, Shopov wrote in a post announcing his decision.

According to him, the five years were filled with unforgettable moments, meetings and lessons. Shopov indicated that he learned a lot about himself, human relationships and television work. He also expressed gratitude to the producers and people behind the scenes, with whom he has built and maintained good relationships.

“I wish success to the new season, to the entire team and to everyone who is yet to become part of this adventure!“, said the presenter.

Новият сезон ще бъде в Южна Африка

Раздялата на Шопов с предаването идва в момент, когато вече тече кастингът за шестия сезон на „Ергенът“. bTV обяви, че следващият сезон ще отведе участниците в Южна Африка. Записването на кандидатки е отворено до 31 октомври.

Наум Шопов беше водещ и на петия сезон, който започна през февруари 2026 г. Тогава действието се развиваше в Шри Ланка, а в центъра на формата бяха трима мъже, които търсеха партньорка.

At the end of his post, Shopov encouraged women who are considering participating in the show to sign up for the casting. He wrote that it is in South Africa that a life-changing experience could await them.

Sources: plovdiv24.bg, btv.bg