Quality makeup in 10 minutes: steps and tricks

The clock is ticking, and makeup needs to look neat, fresh, and last until the end of the day. In 10 minutes, this is possible if the routine starts with proper skin preparation and does not waste time on unnecessary layers. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends applying the necessary care products, moisturizer, and sunscreen after cleansing, and only then moving on to makeup. For daily use, dermatologists recommend broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.

The first minutes are for preparation

The face should not remain wet from the cream when applying the foundation. Makeup artist Jenny Patinkin advises giving skincare products time to sink in, and Katie Jane Hughes recommends a five- to seven-minute break before applying a foundation. This reduces the risk of the foundation sliding or clumping. If the weather doesn't allow for a full routine, a light moisturizer suitable for your skin type and sunscreen are sufficient.

A primer can be useful, but it's not mandatory in every case. For dry skin, look for a hydrating formula, and for oily or combination skin, a product that limits shine. It's important not to layer too many products with similar effects, because additional layers don't guarantee a longer-lasting result.

Thin layers instead of heavy foundation

For quick makeup, BB cream, tinted product, or foundation with the ability to be gradually layered are practical. Foundation is applied in a thin layer in the center of the face and spread out to the periphery, and concealer is used only where it is needed. According to makeup artist Case Spikard, a well-made foundation is more important than complex eye and lip makeup.

“Speed comes from repetition, not rushing“, makeup artist Ash K. Holm tells Allure. Therefore, it is good to have products that are used daily in one place. A cream stick can be applied to the cheekbones and lips, and bronzer and blush can be used sparingly, without spending time on an intricate contour.

How to keep makeup throughout the day

Powder is applied only to areas that get oily or where concealer collects. Makeup artists quoted by Allure recommend pressing it into the skin with a puff or sponge rather than sweeping it in. The technique helps the product stay put better, but too much can make the finish look heavy and uneven.

A setting spray is the final step. It contains film-forming ingredients that create a light protective layer and can limit fading, smudging, and transfer of makeup. This is not a guarantee that the look will remain unchanged in all conditions. The choice depends on the skin: dry skin may be more suitable for a radiant and hydrating finish, while oily skin often prefers a matte finish.

Longevity also depends on hygiene. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends that brushes be cleaned regularly, applicators not be shared, and cosmetics should be thrown away if the smell, color, or consistency changes. Old makeup can be contaminated with microorganisms and lead to irritation, pimples, or eye infection.

Source: allure.com