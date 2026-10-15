Instead of flowers, Ivana will ask her audience for support for a charitable cause during her upcoming concert in Sofia. The singer called on her fans to replace the traditional bouquets with a donation to the "Sunny Children 2024" foundation, created by Krisko and his wife Tsvetelina.

The funds are intended for the construction of an integration center for children with Down syndrome and other special needs. The project should provide an environment for care, support, development and fuller inclusion of children and their families.

Donation boxes will welcome the audience

On the day of the concert, special donation boxes will be placed at the entrances to the hall. Anyone who wishes will be able to join the cause on the spot by making a donation instead of giving the singer a bouquet.

“Let our concert be not only a celebration of music, but also an occasion to do something good that will leave a mark“, said Ivana.

She added that over the years she has received countless bouquets and precious moments of love from her fans. Now the singer is offering this support to be directed at children who need additional care and development opportunities.

The concert “Champagne and Tears“ is on October 17

Ivana will present the show “Champagne and Tears“ on October 17 in the largest hall in Sofia. Her most popular songs are expected to be performed on stage, and the program will also include special surprises.

Thus, the concert will combine the musical experience with the opportunity to truly support an initiative aimed at children with Down syndrome and other special needs. Ivana and the organizers of the event stand behind the cause of the “Sunny Children 2024“ Foundation.

Source: woman.bg