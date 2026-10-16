Hristo Kidikov celebrates 80th anniversary and 60 years on stage

Six decades ago, Hristo Kidikov took to the stage as a young Plovdiv resident with music in his voice and great confidence that a song can take a person through his entire life. Today he turns 80, and his anniversary coincides with another milestone - 60 years since the beginning of his stage career.

„Hey, life, hello, hello“ remains the song with which his name is most strongly associated. Kidikov sang it when he was 25-26 years old. Decades later, it continues to be present in his concert repertoire and in the memories of several generations of listeners.

From Plovdiv to the big stages

Born on October 16, 1946 in Plovdiv, the singer graduated from the Conservatory in the class of Irina Chmikhova. This was followed by years of work with the “Sofia“ orchestra, where he was a soloist from 1972 to 1980, and later with the “Silver Stars“ orchestra – from 1982 to 1992.

Kidikov established himself not only with his characteristic voice, but also with his participation in festivals outside Bulgaria. In 1972, he received a special award at the "Intertalant" competition in the Czech Republic. A year later, he won a gold medal at the World Festival of Youth and Students in Berlin. In 1978, he was awarded a special award at the Dresden Pop Song Festival.

In Bulgaria, among his important successes are the first prize at the "Melody of the Year" television festival in 1996 with the song "Makedonka" and the first prize at the "Song for Varna" festival in 1997. His discography includes 15 singles and 5 LPs, as well as 3 albums. In 2016, Plovdiv awarded him the title of “Honorary Citizen“.

Anniversary with songs and friends

Kidikov is preparing a series of stage events on the occasion of his double anniversary. In April, he announced that a large concert in his native Plovdiv is being discussed, which will be filmed and broadcast by the Bulgarian National Television. The final date and format have not yet been announced.

Among the names expected to be included in the anniversary events are Margarita Hranova, Rositsa Kirilova, Mimi Ivanova, Petya Buyuklieva, Yordanka Hristova and Yordan Karadjov. For the singer, the concerts in Plovdiv are a way to return to where his creative path began.

In an interview with “Bulgaria Dnes“ Hristo Kidikov says: “I want to be remembered with a smile – my secret weapon.” He also says that he is gradually retiring from touring, but will continue to sing wherever he is invited.

At 80, he is not giving up on an active life. He walks 4-5 kilometers a day, skis, swims and participates in competitions for veterans. Last year, he won a bronze medal in his age category at a competition in Pamporovo.

After six decades on stage, Hristo Kidikov is celebrating his anniversary not with a review of the end, but with plans for more meetings with the audience. The song with which his life story begins continues to sound like his personal motto.

Sources: bta.bg, bnt.bg, bgdnes.bg