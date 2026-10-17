Danny DeVito showed two of his three children in Spain: Who are Lucy, Grace and Jake

On October 15, Danny DeVito attended the photo shoot for his film Drag during the Sitges Film Festival, Spain. He was accompanied by two of his three children - his daughter Lucy DeVito and his son Jake DeVito. His other daughter - Grace DeVito was not present at the event, reports Lifestyle.bg.

The actor became a father for the first time in 1983, when his wife Rhea Perlman gave birth to Lucy. The two met in 1971, lived together for 11 years and got married in 1982. In 1985, their second daughter Grace was born, and in 1987 the family was expanded with a son - Jake. Here is what is known about the actor's three children.

Lucy Chet DeVito

Lucy Chet DeVito was born on March 11, 1983. Of the three children of Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman, she most resembles her famous father. She grew up in Los Angeles and showed interest in acting as a child. She graduated from theater arts at Brown University, then returned to Hollywood.

Her career began with small roles, including a cameo in the series “Sunny Philadelphia“, in which her father also played. In 2022, the two worked together again - this time in the adult animated series Little Demon, combining comedy and horror. Danny voices Satan, and Lucy plays his daughter - the Antichrist.

The project became a family venture, as Lucy and her younger brother Jake are executive producers. Lucy also starred with her father in the Broadway play I Need That.

In July 2024, she became the mother of a boy named Carmine, whose father is her fiancé.

Grace Fan DeVito

Grace Fan DeVito was born on March 25, 1985. Unlike her parents and older sister, she prefers to stay out of the public eye. However, art is also an important part of her life. In 2012, she received a Master of Fine Arts degree from the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts). Today, she lives in Los Angeles and is involved in various creative forms, including performance and painting.

In an interview with Cultured, Gracie talks about her childhood with two successful and creative parents. According to her, they were “really great” at including her, her sister, and her brother in their work. Her parents passed on their “philosophy“ about the intertwining of art and everyday life, but at the same time gave them the opportunity to find their own path.

In 2019, Gracie Fan DeVito married artist Andy Giannakakis. The couple prefers to keep their personal relationship away from the public eye.

Jacob Daniel DeVito

Jacob Daniel DeVito was born on October 10, 1987. The youngest child in the family also chose a career in the entertainment industry, but mainly behind the camera – as a producer and director.

In an interview with Associated Press, Jake describes his childhood as “great”. Among his fondest memories are being on set with his parents, traveling, and meeting interesting people. He also notes that his mother and father always tried to shield him from the media spotlight.

Like his sisters, Jake works with his father. Among their joint projects are the series Little Demon, in which he is an executive producer with Lucy, as well as the short film Curmudgeons.

“We have always been very close. There has always been a very strong and warm connection between us“, Jacob Daniel DeVito told the Sioux City Journal, quoted by People.