If a wasp flies past your face, that does not mean it will remember you and come looking for you again. Scientific data support a more limited conclusion: some wasps can be trained to distinguish images of human faces, but there is no evidence that they do so spontaneously in the wild or that they pursue people because of a previous encounter.

A 2017 experiment with the common wasp Vespula vulgaris showed that the insects can learn a complex visual task. In the experiment, 12 wasps were trained to associate one image of a human face with a sugar solution and another – with a bitter quinine solution. The wasps subsequently chose the correct face even without a reward, as well as when they were shown new faces.

Only when the images were rotated 180 degrees did their performance deteriorate significantly. This is a sign that the wasps use the arrangement of facial features rather than merely a particular color or shape. The researchers emphasize, however, that the insects had been specially trained. „They are not trying to seek revenge,“ says physiologist Adrian Dyer, quoted by NCIJ Network.

What Paper Wasps Actually Remember

The strongest evidence of natural face recognition comes from the northern paper wasp Polistes fuscatus. Females of this species have different black-and-yellow facial patterns and use these markings to distinguish other wasps in the nest.

When scientists altered the facial patterns of wasps with paint and returned them to the nest, the other insects initially showed greater aggression toward them. However, the painted individuals were not expelled, and the reaction weakened within about two hours. This shows that visual information about the face plays a role in recognition, together with other signals, including chemical ones.

These findings are linked to the species' social life. Females often establish nests in small groups, and facial differences help determine relationships and hierarchy among them.

„Face“ Neurons Have Been Discovered

A new study published in the journal Cell on November 23, 2026, explains how this ability may work. A team of scientists from Cornell University, Wake Forest University and Rockefeller University recorded electrical activity in the brains of female northern paper wasps.

In a specific region, the scientists discovered a group of neurons that responded particularly strongly to frontal images of wasps. They barely responded to side views, flies or bees. When facial images were placed on different bodies and in different positions, the response once again followed the facial patterns.

„This is a species very different from us that solves a similar cognitive problem in a similar way,“ says Michael Sheehan of Cornell.

Humans and primates have neurons specialized in processing faces. In wasps, the mechanism arose independently, but the findings suggest that a specialized group of cells may be an efficient way to recognize similar individuals. This does not change the basic conclusion regarding human faces: a wasp can learn to distinguish photographs in a laboratory, but there is no scientific confirmation that it remembers a person encountered by chance and pursues them later.

Sources: news.cornell.edu, ncijnetwork.com