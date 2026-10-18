Why does time seem to fly with age? Science explains why the years pass faster and faster

The feeling that time speeds up as we age is familiar to many people. Why did childhood vacations seem so long, while in adulthood months and years seem to pass imperceptibly? This question has occupied people for centuries, and explanations point to the complex mechanisms of human perception and memory.

From conspiracy theories to scientific explanations

Various speculations are spreading in the public space - from claims that we live in a simulation to the idea that the Large Hadron Collider has transferred us to a parallel universe. As the New York Post notes, such theories have no scientific basis and do not explain why time seems shorter as we age.

Scientific explanations focus on the subjective perception of time. In childhood, new experiences are much more numerous, and the brain often stores a rich set of details about them. When we look back on such periods, the multitude of memories can create the feeling that they lasted longer.

How routine changes the perception of time

As we age, daily life often becomes more predictable, and new experiences decrease. When days are similar, fewer distinctive events may remain in memory. Thus, looking back, we perceive the past period as shorter than we expected.

The relative length of time in relation to what has already been experienced also matters. For a 10-year-old child, a year represents a significant portion of his life, while for a 50-year-old person, it is a much smaller share of the accumulated life experience.

Can we consciously slow down time?

Time itself does not speed up, but the way we experience it can change. New activities, meeting different people, and breaking out of daily routines can make periods richer in memorable events. Attention to the present moment can also help us experience our experiences more fully.

Although we cannot change the course of time, we can influence how saturated with meaning and memories our lives are. This is precisely where the possible answer to the feeling that the years are passing faster lies.

Source: Vesti.bg.