Australian model and designer Sahara Ray has died at 34, a few months after giving birth to her daughter Snow. Her relatives have reported that she passed away in hospital, surrounded by her family.

“She passed away last night in the hospital, surrounded by her family. She was very loved“, her relatives told TMZ. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Mother of a daughter a few months old

Ray became the mother of a girl named Snow in January 2026. Before the birth, she said that it would be induced, writing: “Wish me luck. Today at 8:00 p.m. they will induce labor. I am so excited and nervous“.

In April, the model showed off her newborn daughter in a video in which the two are hugging. Her last Instagram post was from July and included photos of Snow with the message: “My whole world. Baby Snow“.

Новината за смъртта ѝ предизвика реакции сред приятели и последователи. Близката ѝ приятелка Беки Хърн публикува общи снимки и написа: „Сахара, толкова чиста душа с огромно сърце. Сърцето ми е разбито за теб и семейството ти. Почивай в мир.“

Здравословните проблеми

През април 2024 г. Рей разказа, че е била диагностицирана със синдром на Гилен-Баре – рядко автоимунно заболяване, при което имунната система атакува нервите. По думите ѝ състоянието се е проявило след като е била блъсната от автомобил.

“I'm paralyzed from my upper thighs down to my feet. I can't walk at all,” she said in a video at the time. Ray explained that she briefly used a wheelchair. There is no confirmed evidence that the syndrome is linked to her death.

Her fame

Sahara Ray is the daughter of surfer Tony Ray. She gained widespread fame in 2016 when she was photographed with Justin Bieber while on vacation in Hawaii. The two were romantically linked, and photos from their trip received widespread media attention.

Ray also developed her own business with a line of swimwear. In 2023, she was linked to musician Maud Sun after the two were filmed kissing.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, tmz.com, eonline.com