Nencho Ilchev recalled an amusing memory from the beginning of his marriage to Zori. The couple spent their wedding night at the Military Theater, where the actor was living at the time because he did not have a penny to rent an apartment. He shares the story with a smile, noting that his wife was still wearing her wedding dress.

“They had an apartment, but I didn’t,” Ilchev says of his colleagues Ivo Siromahov and Ivan Barnev, with whom he was serving his military service at the Military Theater at the time. After graduating from Stefan Danailov’s class, he was assigned to the theater, where he combined his military duty with work on stage.

The story also has a longer backstory. In an interview quoted by “Bulgaria Today,” Nencho says that he lived at the theater for about two years. He met Zori there in 1997, and later the two moved in together in the small room he used as a home. According to him, it was Zori who first urged him to get married.

Ilchev’s family story also remains connected to the stage. His son Momchil was born while the actor was performing in a play. He was given the news during the performance, after which he returned to the stage.