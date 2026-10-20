“I want my big sister. I want more time, more laughter, more conversations, more of her.“ Ruby Ray wrote in an emotional message after the death of her sister Sahara, who died at the age of 34.

Ruby posted photos from their childhood and described Sahara as “the most vibrant, intelligent, funny, kind, compassionate and stunningly beautiful soul“. “She was a force of nature, a light so bright that this world seems impossibly darker without her“, her sister also wrote.

“If only love could keep you here, Sahara, you would live a thousand lifetimes. I will spend the rest of mine loving you“, Ruby wrote.

Смъртта на модела е потвърдена от семейството ѝ пред TMZ. „Тя почина в болницата, заобиколена от семейството си. Беше толкова обичана“, заявиха близките ѝ. Според TMZ Сахара Рей е починала на 18 октомври 2026 г.

Причината за смъртта все още не е официално потвърдена. Daily Mail съобщава, че тя е била откарана в болница в района на Лос Анджелис след предполагаема свръхдоза с фентанил. TMZ обаче посочва, че няма официално съобщение за причината.

Станала е майка през януари

Sahara Ray became a mother for the first time in January 2026. She named her daughter Snow, but has not publicly revealed the father's identity. Her last public post was in July and was dedicated to her child.

“My whole heart. Baby Snow“, she wrote alongside photos of her daughter.

Ray is an Australian-American model and swimwear designer. She is the daughter of famous Australian surfer Tony Ray. Her name gained widespread attention in August 2016, when she was linked to Justin Bieber after photos of them vacationing in Hawaii.

Sahara Ray has also been linked to model Jordan Barrett and Australian singer Cody Simpson. After her death, her sister Ruby said that grief is a pain that "reaches to the deepest parts of the soul" and leaves a void that words cannot describe.

Sources: dailymail.com, tmz.com, eonline.com