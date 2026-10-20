Singer Lily Allen launches her own sex toy collection

British pop star Lily Allen has launched her own selection of six sex toys in partnership with Lovehoney. The collection is called “Love, Lily“ and was created with the idea of encouraging women to pay more attention to their own pleasure.

The singer says that the idea was born during her “West End Girl“ tour, when she had free time between concerts. Allen personally tested the products before selecting those to be included in the collection.

Six products and the familiar dot design

The selection includes Heart, Peach, Wand, Womanizer, an advent calendar and other products related to the visual image of the album “West End Girl“.

On the occasion of the album's anniversary, the design that Lily Allen has already used for a limited series of USB drives distributed as part of the merchandise is also returning. “It was a reference to the album, which we turned into a limited collection of USB drives. They became a very sought-after collector's item, so we decided to make the product real“, says the singer.

The Hotel Room Story

Allen traces her partnership with Lovehoney back to an experience on the “Sheezus“ tour in 2014. While she was performing at the London Palladium, a large box of the company's products was delivered to her hotel room.

“They needed to be charged before I got back from the show, but there weren't enough outlets. I turned off the lights, the TV, even the phone to make room,“ says Allen. According to her, the glowing indicators in the darkened room created an unusual atmosphere.

The singer adds that the tour was a good time to decide which products to include in the selection. “Everything with my stamp of approval has been tried and tested. It means that I am sincerely convinced of the content“, she says.

The conversation about female pleasure

In an interview with “The Times“ Lily Allen also spoke about the way she perceived her intimate relationships in the past. “I grew up feeling like I was a vehicle for male pleasure“, the singer says.

She says that for a long time she did not put her own needs first, because her main goal was to avoid rejection or abandonment. According to Allen, fear of their partner’s reaction often keeps women quiet about what they want.

“Women have a particularly hard time asking for what they want. We don’t always put our own desires first because we’re so focused on taking care of others,” she says.

Steve Thomson, marketing director at Lovehoney, says the company first worked with Allen six years ago. He says the conversation about self-pleasure has become more open, but there’s still a need to talk about it without shame.