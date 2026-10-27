Juliana Gani became a traditional bride in Ribnovo (VIDEO)

A white face, colorful ornaments, sequins and a red veil turned Juliana Gani into a traditional "gelina" in Ribnovo. The influencer visited the Rhodope village and recreated the characteristic image of the local bride.

Gani published photos and videos from the experience on social networks. In the frames, she is wearing a richly decorated costume, a red veil, decorative threads in front of her face and a mirror in her hand. The most attention is drawn to the makeup, with which her face is covered with a white base, and flowers, sequins and other ornaments are added to it.

The makeup lasts several hours

The preparation was carried out by women from the village. "The writing is done only by women, the whole thing lasts several hours," Juliana Gani says in a post.

In traditional custom, the bride must remain still during the writing. The preparation can last for hours, and the young woman must not speak or smile so that the decoration remains intact.

Ритуалът, който пази Рибново

„Гелина“ е местното название за булка в сватбената традиция на Рибново. Обичаят включва специално изрисуване на лицето, празнична носия и червено було. Украсеното огледало също е част от образа и според Гани символизира предпазване от уроки и лоши погледи.

The traditional wedding from Ribnovo has been registered in the National System “Living Human Treasures – Bulgaria“ in 2024. Local representatives present the ritual as part of the cultural heritage of the village, where weddings with “written“ brides continue to be an important part of public life.

Gani's visit was organized by Nevse Sirak. The program included meetings with locals, traditional food and a visit to the village school, before the influencer donned the costume and became a Ribnovo “gelina“.

Sources: ladyzone.bg, pirinpress.com, bntnews.bg