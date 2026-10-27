Recipe of the day: No-bake walnut biscuits

Required products:

soft biscuits - 200 g

butter - 150 g

yolk - 1 pc.

powdered sugar - 6 tbsp.

vanilla - 1 pc.

walnuts - 200 g

Preparation method:

The butter is placed in a small metal bowl and heated on the lowest setting for about 2-3 minutes. It should only soften, not melt completely. Then transfer it to a deep bowl, add the yolk, and then the mixed powdered sugar and vanilla.

The ingredients are beaten with a mixer until a smooth, fluffy and homogeneous mixture. The butter cream is placed in the refrigerator for 20 minutes to cool and slightly firm. During this time, the walnuts are ground very finely with a chopper or hand grinder.

After cooling, one piece of biscuit is spread on the flat side with cream. A second piece is placed on top of it, and the bite thus formed is covered with the butter mixture on all sides. Finally, it is rolled generously in the ground walnuts.

The finished biscuit walnut cookies are arranged on a plate and left for another 30 minutes in the refrigerator. Serve chilled.

The specified preparation time is 43 minutes, which includes about 40 minutes of work and 3 minutes of heating the oil. The additional time for setting is 50 minutes, and the recipe is intended for 8 servings.

Source: gotvach.bg