Tom Jones postpones two shows due to severe flu

Tom Jones has postponed two shows in California after falling ill with a severe flu. The 86-year-old singer was supposed to perform in Los Angeles on October 26 and in San Diego on October 27, but on medical advice he changed his schedule.

“I have unexpectedly come down with a severe flu“, Jones wrote in a post to his fans. He added that in recent weeks he has performed 20 concerts and sung in front of audiences in various cities across the United States.

The San Diego show will take place on November 3 at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. The Los Angeles concert is scheduled for November 4 at the Greek Theatre.

“I am truly sorry for the inconvenience caused. I look forward to seeing you all soon,“ the singer said.

Tickets for the original dates remain valid for the respective new concerts. Fans who are unable to attend November 3 or 4 should contact their place of purchase for a refund.

In July 2025, Tom Jones postponed a concert in Bremen, Germany, due to an upper respiratory infection. His performance on July 22 was then moved to July 28, with tickets also remaining valid for the new date.

The current postponement affects two consecutive performances of his North American concert schedule. After the changes, the San Diego performance is first, and the Los Angeles one is a day later.