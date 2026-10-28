The blue house from the romantic comedy “Notting Hill“ has been put up for sale in London. The property at 280 “Westbourne Park Road“ was used as the exterior of the home of William Tucker – Hugh Grant's character in the 1999 film.

The listing, presented by PEOPLE, lists the price at 7.5 million British pounds, or about $10.05 million. Other publications have put the price slightly higher – 7.9 million pounds according to Country Living and 7.95 million pounds according to The English Home. The difference is not explained, but all three sources refer to the same property in Notting Hill.

The house was owned by screenwriter Richard Curtis, who wrote "Notting Hill," "Love Actually," and "Four Weddings and a Funeral." He says that the inclusion of his home in the film was almost accidental.

"He came back two days later with a picture and I said, "Oh, yeah, that's funny." He asked me what I meant and I said, "That's my house." He said, "It has to be this house," Curtis says.

Production designer Stuart Craig chose the address without knowing that the screenwriter lived there. Only the exterior of the building was used in the film. The interior of William Tucker's modest home was built in a studio.

What's Behind the Famous Door

The real-life property is considerably more spacious than the home shown in the film. It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an area of 2,752 square feet - approximately 256 square meters. The kitchen, dining room, and living room are combined into a large open space with high vaulted ceilings and several skylights.

Among the distinctive features are a spiral staircase to a roof terrace, a master bedroom with a fireplace and an adjoining bathroom with a bathtub, two sinks, and a separate shower. The house also has a patio with outdoor dining and landscaping.

The original blue door is no longer part of the property. After the success of “Notting Hill“ it was sold at auction to limit visits by fans. A second door was later added, painted the same distinctive blue.

The sale is being managed by Josh Ratcliffe of UK Sotheby’s International Realty. The address remains one of the most recognisable locations associated with British cinema, more than 25 years after the film's release.